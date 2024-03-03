LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LM Funding America

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

LM Funding America Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.36% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 391,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,482. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

LM Funding America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.