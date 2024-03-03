LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LM Funding America in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.
LM Funding America stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 391,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,482. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.37.
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company. It engages in Bitcoin mining operations. The company also provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois.
