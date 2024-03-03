Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 64.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,288,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.69. 2,712,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.01 and a 200 day moving average of $213.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $245.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.67.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

