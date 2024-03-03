Maiar DEX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,804.77 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $71,804.77 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00016523 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00020156 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,760.13 or 1.00002063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00170577 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000941 USD and is up 7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $89,812.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.