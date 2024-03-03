MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNSBP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 3,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

