Maple (MPL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56.22 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Maple has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $14.51 or 0.00023089 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $56.22 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maple is maple.finance.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

