Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.16 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $33.16 million and $1.05 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

