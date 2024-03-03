Monero (XMR) Price Tops $146.43 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $146.43 or 0.00230059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and $62.34 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,651.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.38 or 0.00720143 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00142022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00052748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.48 or 0.00167282 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00047062 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000498 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,405,653 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

