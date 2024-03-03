Monero (XMR) Trading 16.7% Higher This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Monero has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $146.33 or 0.00233117 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $61.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,772.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.63 or 0.00743362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.00144782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00053283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00174455 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00050428 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,405,487 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

