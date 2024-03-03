Moonbeam Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $425.37 million and $21.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00068116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019144 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001504 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,108,397,377 coins and its circulating supply is 837,670,163 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

