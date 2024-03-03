Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nephros Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NEPH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 14,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Nephros has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Robert R. Jr. Banks acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Nephros
About Nephros
Nephros, Inc engages in development and sale of high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
