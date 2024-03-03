Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $28.82 million and $3,450.43 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

