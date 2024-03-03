Niza Global (NIZA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.07 Million

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Niza Global has a market cap of $3.07 million and $481,211.06 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Niza Global token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global launched on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01230164 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $720,231.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

