Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Short Interest Update

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Trading Up 5.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000.

NASDAQ:ODD traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 912,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,222. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

