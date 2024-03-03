OMG Network Price Up 51.1% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $162.51 million and $179.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00067695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001500 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.