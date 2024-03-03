OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 40.2% in February

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OMRON Price Performance

OMRNY traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $37.87. 59,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,678. OMRON has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). OMRON had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OMRON will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMRON

About OMRON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OMRON during the second quarter worth about $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in OMRON during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OMRON by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.