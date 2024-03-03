OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 40.2% in February

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OMRON Price Performance
OMRNY traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $37.87. 59,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,678. OMRON has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.15.
OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). OMRON had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OMRON will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OMRON
About OMRON
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OMRON
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.