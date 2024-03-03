Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OPHLY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,198. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.