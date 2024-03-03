ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 614,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,635.0 days.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $20.68 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. ORIX has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $20.68.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

