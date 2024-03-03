ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 614,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,635.0 days.
ORIX Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $20.68 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. ORIX has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $20.68.
About ORIX
