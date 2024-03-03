Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.7 %

Owens Corning stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.67. The stock had a trading volume of 530,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,238. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.29.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Owens Corning

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,343,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Owens Corning by 156.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after purchasing an additional 906,782 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after purchasing an additional 819,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 878.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 559,459 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.