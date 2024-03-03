Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pandora A/S Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PANDY stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Increases Dividend

About Pandora A/S

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

