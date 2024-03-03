Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.5 days.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $14.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

