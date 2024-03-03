Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.5 days.
Park Lawn Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PRRWF remained flat at $14.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $20.34.
Park Lawn Company Profile
