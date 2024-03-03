Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,403,100 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 1,006,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

About Perseus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.