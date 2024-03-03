Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,403,100 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the January 31st total of 1,006,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.
About Perseus Mining
