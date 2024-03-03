Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Short Interest Update

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Plaintree Systems Price Performance

PTEEF remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Plaintree Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,053.68%. The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless-steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

