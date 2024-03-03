Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Update

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 322.1 days.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS PMREF remained flat at C$10.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.95. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.27 and a twelve month high of C$11.37.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing markets. The current portfolio totals 11.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.4 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.

