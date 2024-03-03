Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Short Interest Update

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,300 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 218,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 322.1 days.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS PMREF remained flat at C$10.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.95. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.27 and a twelve month high of C$11.37.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
