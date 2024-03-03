Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in February

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Probe Gold Stock Performance

Shares of PROBF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 67,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Probe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Probe Metals Inc and changed its name to Probe Gold Inc in January 2023.

