Prom Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $11.20 or 0.00017782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $204.46 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00016379 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00020428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,945.38 or 0.99910566 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00168212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.19902268 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $4,884,925.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

