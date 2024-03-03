Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $11.06 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $11.06 or 0.00017581 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $201.78 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00016633 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00020162 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,833.66 or 0.99909149 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.00169176 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.19902268 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $4,884,925.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

