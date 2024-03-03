Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
