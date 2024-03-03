Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PUBGY

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Shares of PUBGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.