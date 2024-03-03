Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 106,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

