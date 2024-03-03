Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 106,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.