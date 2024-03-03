Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 771,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,984.0 days.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Quebecor stock remained flat at $22.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.
About Quebecor
