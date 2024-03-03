Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 771,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,984.0 days.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor stock remained flat at $22.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

