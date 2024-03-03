Radio Caca Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $105.29 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $105.29 million and $49.16 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 84.5% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000641 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,798,338,505 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

