Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0003 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 82.4% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $106.05 million and $46.71 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000637 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00018523 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,798,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

