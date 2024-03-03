RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.
RadNet Stock Up 17.1 %
RDNT traded up $6.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,042. RadNet has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,216.39 and a beta of 1.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
RadNet Company Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
