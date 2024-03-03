Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 5.7 %
OTCMKTS RAIFY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
