Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS RAIFY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

