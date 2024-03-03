Rakon (RKN) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Rakon (RKN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $25.54 million and approximately $3,406.82 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

