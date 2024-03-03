Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:RDFI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,328 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

About Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

