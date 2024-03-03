Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
BATS RDFI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,328 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98.
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
