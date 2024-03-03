Raydium 1-Day Volume Reaches $30.56 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Raydium token can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00001909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $316.26 million and $30.56 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,473,709 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
