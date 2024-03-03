Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Recruit Trading Up 3.9 %

RCRUY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. Recruit has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

