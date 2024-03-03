Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 23.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 122.7% during the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 187,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 103,081 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,016 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Redwoods Acquisition by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWOD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,758 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. Redwoods Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

