Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by 12 West Capital Management LP

12 West Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,281 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up 6.0% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $65,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RGEN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.52. The company had a trading volume of 526,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.53. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.