Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.13

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $126.58 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00016107 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020373 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,398.74 or 0.99939885 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.00167234 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12687777 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $4,342,952.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

