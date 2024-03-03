Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Research Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $37,233.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,669.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,480 shares of company stock worth $338,933. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 50.9% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,557,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,350 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 133,927 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Research Solutions by 90.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Research Solutions Company Profile

NASDAQ:RSSS remained flat at $3.12 during midday trading on Friday. 28,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,606. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

