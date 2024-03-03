Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,800 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Resolute Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGGF remained flat at $0.23 during trading hours on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

About Resolute Mining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.