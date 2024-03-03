Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,800 shares, a growth of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.0 days.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RMGGF remained flat at $0.23 during trading hours on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.
About Resolute Mining
