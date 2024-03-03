Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Short Interest Update

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 4.8 %

RVMDW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 5,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,415. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

