Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Rightmove Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,895. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.
Rightmove Company Profile
