Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the January 31st total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,895. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

