Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 7,219,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,664,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $33.08. 1,325,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Roche has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

