Rocket Pool ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.08 Billion (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $6.73 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $3,766.20 or 0.05993903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 553,043 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 553,045.967088. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,777.3065177 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $12,934,002.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

