Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROVR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ROVR

Rover Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

Shares of Rover Group stock remained flat at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.94. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $11.10.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,137,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,077,154 shares in the company, valued at $11,740,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $1,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,865,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,137,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,289 in the last ninety days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.