Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

SLRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 111,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 1,350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 271,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 757.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 475,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,364 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Featured Stories

