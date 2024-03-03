Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Sangoma Technologies by 47.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 97,828 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangoma Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SANG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 5,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $94.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.